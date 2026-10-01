ED searches 15 Kolkata sites in alleged Durga Puja probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out searches at 15 spots across Kolkata, all tied to alleged money laundering in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the management of Durga Puja Preview Shows run by the MassArt Society.

This move comes after a police complaint, with investigators looking into possible shady financial dealings involving former West Bengal minister of state Indranil Sen and MassArt Society's president, Madhuchhanda Sen.