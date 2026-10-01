ED searches 15 Kolkata sites in alleged Durga Puja probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out searches at 15 spots across Kolkata, all tied to alleged money laundering in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the management of Durga Puja Preview Shows run by the MassArt Society.
This move comes after a police complaint, with investigators looking into possible shady financial dealings involving former West Bengal minister of state Indranil Sen and MassArt Society's president, Madhuchhanda Sen.
ED invokes PMLA to trace funds
The ED is digging through both homes and offices for documents that could show how money moved around these events.
Their legal power comes from the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which lets them search places if they think important evidence might be found.
Right now, officials are focused on tracking funds and figuring out who played what role in any potential wrongdoing.