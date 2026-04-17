ED searches Ashok Kharat property in money laundering probe

Kharat accused of financial crimes, arrested

Kharat is accused of running shady bank accounts under other people's names, selling so-called "divine" items, and funneling that money into land deals with help from his accountant.

He was arrested in March on rape charges and remains in custody while a special team looks into both his finances and other alleged crimes.

Public anger has grown after photos with politicians and videos of his misconduct surfaced, leading to several police complaints against him.