ED seeks action after alleged assault during Vijayan money-laundering probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to take legal action after its team was allegedly assaulted while raiding former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's house, as part of a big money-laundering investigation.
There is also some worry that prosecutors chosen by the previous left government could make the case tougher for the ED in court.
Kerala HC temporarily pauses ED probe
The ED wants a full investigation into the attack and has asked for a wider probe, hinting that political activists and CPM leaders might be involved.
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has temporarily paused the ED's probe until Friday, when it will decide on CMRL's request to stop the investigation.
This pause does not affect people not directly part of the appeal, like Vijayan's daughter Veena T.