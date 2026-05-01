ED seeks custody of Ashok Kharat in assault, funds probes
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is pushing to get Ashok Kharat into its custody, following his arrest in March on sexual assault probes.
It believes he is at the center of a major illegal funds trail and wants to question him further.
The court will likely hear the plea on Saturday.
Kharat extorted funds into family realty
According to the ED, Kharat extorted money from people across Maharashtra and funneled it into real estate under his and his family's names.
Investigators say he opened 60 bank accounts linked to his phone (43 in a single day) with transactions topping ₹70 crore.