ED seizes notebook from T Veena in Kerala hawala probe

The notebook, taken on May 27, 2026, lists deposits and transfers, like AED 282,600 deposited and AED 146,600 sent to Faijaz VP in the United Arab Emirates.

But some numbers don't add up with other entries.

The ED flagged these mismatches in a letter to Kerala's police chief and connected them to ongoing probes involving former minister PA Mohammed Riyas.

Recent FIRs are also helping push the investigation forward.