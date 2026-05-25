ED summons AAP MLA Raman Arora in money laundering probe India May 25, 2026

Raman Arora, who represents Jalandhar Central for the Aam Aadmi Party, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money laundering probe.

The investigation centers on accusations that he extorted money from local shops and businesses and that his assets do not match up with his reported income.

Arora is expected to show up before the ED on June 2.