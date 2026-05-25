ED summons AAP MLA Raman Arora in money laundering probe
India
Raman Arora, who represents Jalandhar Central for the Aam Aadmi Party, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money laundering probe.
The investigation centers on accusations that he extorted money from local shops and businesses and that his assets do not match up with his reported income.
Arora is expected to show up before the ED on June 2.
Raman Arora arrested amid laundering probe
Arora was arrested on May 23 by Punjab's Vigilance Bureau after being accused of threatening shop owners for cash and having more wealth than he could officially account for.
Since then, the ED looks into whether any of this money was laundered through shady channels.