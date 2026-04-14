ED summons Pratik Jain's wife and brother in hawala probe

Pratik Jain approaches Delhi High Court

The case centers on I-PAC's work in West Bengal and follows a first information report (FIR) filed by Delhi Police, which led to the ED opening a criminal case on March 28.

The probe also involves another director, Vinesh Chandel, who was previously arrested as part of a coal scam.

Before these summons, officials had already searched Pratik Jain's home and I-PAC's Kolkata office.

Pratik has now approached the Delhi High Court against the summons.