ED summons Pratik Jain's wife and brother in hawala probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called in Barbie and Pulkit Jain, wife and brother of I-PAC director Pratik Jain, for questioning this Wednesday.
This is part of a money laundering investigation tied to alleged hawala transactions involving the political consultancy firm.
Pratik Jain approaches Delhi High Court
The case centers on I-PAC's work in West Bengal and follows a first information report (FIR) filed by Delhi Police, which led to the ED opening a criminal case on March 28.
The probe also involves another director, Vinesh Chandel, who was previously arrested as part of a coal scam.
Before these summons, officials had already searched Pratik Jain's home and I-PAC's Kolkata office.
Pratik has now approached the Delhi High Court against the summons.