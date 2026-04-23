ED uncovers Ashok Kharat's money laundering using 60 bank accounts
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a money laundering racket involving Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman recently arrested for rape and extortion.
Investigators found 60 bank accounts at a Nashik credit society, all secretly controlled by Kharat using his own mobile number, even though the accounts were in different names.
ED raids freeze 2.4Cr seize 42L
ED teams raided spots across Nashik, Pune, and Shirdi, freezing ₹2.4 crore in funds, grabbing ₹42 lakh in unaccounted cash, and collecting nearly 90 property documents.
They even seized a Mercedes-Benz SUV that Kharat allegedly took from a businessman back in 2018.
The ED is now set to question Kharat's suspected aide AP Bawke to dig deeper into how this whole operation worked.