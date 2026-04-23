ED uncovers Ashok Kharat's money laundering using 60 bank accounts

ED raids freeze 2.4Cr seize 42L

ED teams raided spots across Nashik, Pune, and Shirdi, freezing ₹2.4 crore in funds, grabbing ₹42 lakh in unaccounted cash, and collecting nearly 90 property documents.

They even seized a Mercedes-Benz SUV that Kharat allegedly took from a businessman back in 2018.

The ED is now set to question Kharat's suspected aide AP Bawke to dig deeper into how this whole operation worked.