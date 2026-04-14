Editor Deepak Soni dies as family alleges ambulance shortage
Journalist Deepak Soni, editor of Swarn Mangalam, passed away after ambulance services were reportedly unavailable: his family says all ambulances were tied up at a VIP event with top leaders like Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
With no ambulance free, Soni was rushed to Bhopal by private vehicle but sadly didn't make it.
Journalists demand probe into ambulance availability
Soni's death has left the local journalist community shaken. Many are demanding a proper investigation into why emergency help wasn't available when it mattered most.
Minister of State for Public Health and Medical Education Narendra Patel promised a full probe and said anyone found negligent will face action.
Senior journalist Deepak Kagar called the situation distressing and the response disheartening.