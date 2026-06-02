Education Ministry probes CBSE OSM contract with Coempt Edu Tech
The Ministry of Education is looking into possible problems with how CBSE awarded its On Screen Marking (OSM) contract.
After several rounds of bidding changes, the deal went to Coempt Edu Tech, but the ministry wasn't convinced by CBSE's explanations.
Concerns were raised by students about blurred answer sheets, missing pages, mismatched scanned copies, and glitches during re-evaluation, while ethical hackers and cybersecurity researchers flagged vulnerabilities in CBSE's digital evaluation infrastructure.
IIT experts to audit CBSE systems
Accountability might land on several people within CBSE, as ethical hackers found gaps in their digital system, like missing exam records.
To help sort things out, IIT experts have been called in to audit and strengthen CBSE's tech setup.
Still, questions about transparency linger, CBSE insists it followed all rules, but the ministry isn't fully satisfied yet.