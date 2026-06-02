Education Ministry probes CBSE OSM contract with Coempt Edu Tech India Jun 02, 2026

The Ministry of Education is looking into possible problems with how CBSE awarded its On Screen Marking (OSM) contract.

After several rounds of bidding changes, the deal went to Coempt Edu Tech, but the ministry wasn't convinced by CBSE's explanations.

Concerns were raised by students about blurred answer sheets, missing pages, mismatched scanned copies, and glitches during re-evaluation, while ethical hackers and cybersecurity researchers flagged vulnerabilities in CBSE's digital evaluation infrastructure.