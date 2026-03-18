Eid celebrations in J&K could be dampened by rain, snow
Jammu and Kashmir just got a break from rain and snowfall, but the weather is set to stay unpredictable until March 20.
More rain and snow are expected between March 18 and 20, which could overlap with Eid celebrations on Friday or Saturday.
Weather department issues travel, farming warnings
If you're in the Chenab Valley or South Kashmir hills, brace for more snow, thunder, gusty winds (up to 50km per hour), and even some hail.
The weather department is urging farmers to pause their work during this period for safety.
If you're traveling through mountain passes, be ready for possible delays or disruptions.
Why the cold spell?
Temperatures are still running colder than usual across Jammu and Kashmir: think chilly days and freezing nights in places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.
The good news: things should calm down after March 21, so hang tight if you've got plans outdoors.