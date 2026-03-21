Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Kashmir on Saturday

Kashmir: Eid celebrations underway, but no prayers at Jama Masjid

By Snehil Singh 01:28 pm Mar 21, 202601:28 pm

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Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across Kashmir on Saturday. The largest gathering of over 50,000 devotees took place at the Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake, the Economic Times reported. However, authorities barred Eid prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in old Srinagar city for the seventh consecutive year. Security forces were deployed extensively to prevent gatherings and possible protests in the Nowhatta area.