Kashmir: Eid celebrations underway, but no prayers at Jama Masjid
What's the story
Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across Kashmir on Saturday. The largest gathering of over 50,000 devotees took place at the Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake, the Economic Times reported. However, authorities barred Eid prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in old Srinagar city for the seventh consecutive year. Security forces were deployed extensively to prevent gatherings and possible protests in the Nowhatta area.
Religious leader's response
'Day of celebration turned to grief'
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief priest, expressed his disappointment over the continued restrictions on Eid prayers at Jama Masjid. He said, "A day of celebration turned to grief and denial for Muslims," and criticized officials for wishing "Eid Mubarak" while closing mosques. Despite these restrictions, Eid celebrations continued across the valley with families visiting relatives and friends to exchange gifts and greetings.
Community spirit
Large congregations reported from all districts
The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had earlier announced that Eid prayers would be held at the mosque and requested authorities not to impose restrictions. Nevertheless, large congregations were reported from all districts of the valley. The day was marked by Muslims visiting their relatives and friends to exchange gifts and greetings as part of Ramadan's culmination.