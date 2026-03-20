Eid to be celebrated on March 21 in most parts

Kerala marks Eid a day earlier

Kerala is marking Eid al-Fitr a day earlier, on March 20, after spotting the crescent moon at Chettippadi in Parappanangadi.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Naib Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari confirmed no moon sighting there.

Ramadan lasted 30 days this year, one more than last year, wrapping up a month of fasting and prayer for communities across India.