Eid to be celebrated on March 21 in most parts
India
Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated across most of India on March 21, as the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the moon wasn't sighted this evening (Thursday, March 19, 2026).
Naib Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari shared that March 20 will be the last day of fasting for Muslims this year.
Kerala marks Eid a day earlier
Kerala is marking Eid al-Fitr a day earlier, on March 20, after spotting the crescent moon at Chettippadi in Parappanangadi.
Meanwhile, Delhi's Naib Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari confirmed no moon sighting there.
Ramadan lasted 30 days this year, one more than last year, wrapping up a month of fasting and prayer for communities across India.