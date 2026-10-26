Eight MGNREGA workers killed by speeding car in Sangrur
India
Eight MGNREGA workers lost their lives when a speeding car hit them near Alisher village in Sangrur.
12 others were injured and are still in the hospital.
Punjab Cabinet Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal met with the victims' families, sharing condolences and assuring them of government support under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Bereaved families to receive ₹10L compensation
Each bereaved family will receive ₹10 lakh, and efforts were also underway to provide five-marla plots to homeless and needy affected families.
The government is also making sure the injured get proper medical care and is looking into possible government jobs for affected families.
Goyal said supporting the affected families and helping them meet their daily needs was a shared responsibility of the government and society.