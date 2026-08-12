Eighteen people in Telangana awarded ₹78L over 'Kanti Velugu' surgeries
18 people in Telangana who suffered after botched cataract surgeries back in 2018 are finally getting some justice.
The state's Human Rights Commission has ordered the government to pay out a total of ₹78 lakh: ₹4 lakh each for 12 survivors, and ₹5 lakh each for the families of six patients who sadly passed away.
These surgeries were part of the Kanti Velugu program at Jaya Hospital.
Telangana Commission finds negligence, orders inquiry
The Commission found major negligence behind these failed surgeries, including poor hygiene and sterilization that led to severe infections and even blindness.
Reports from technical reports from the State Health Department, detailed medical records from LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) of Hyderabad, testimonies from affected families, and an expert submission by Dr Rajeev K Reddy Pappuru, an ophthalmologist at LVPEI, backed up these findings.
The TGHRC called this a violation of basic rights under the Constitution and ordered a detailed departmental inquiry to hold those responsible accountable.