Eighteen people in Telangana awarded ₹78L over 'Kanti Velugu' surgeries

18 people in Telangana who suffered after botched cataract surgeries back in 2018 are finally getting some justice.

The state's Human Rights Commission has ordered the government to pay out a total of ₹78 lakh: ₹4 lakh each for 12 survivors, and ₹5 lakh each for the families of six patients who sadly passed away.

These surgeries were part of the Kanti Velugu program at Jaya Hospital.