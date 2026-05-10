Eighth Central Pay Commission begins consultations on pay allowances pensions India May 10, 2026

The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) has kicked off its consultations to decide future pay, allowances, and pensions for government employees (think everyone from railways staff to defense personnel).

Announced last year by PM Modi, the process is moving across different cities, and if you've got something to say, there's more time: the deadline for feedback is now May 31, 2026.