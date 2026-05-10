Eighth Central Pay Commission begins consultations on pay allowances pensions
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) has kicked off its consultations to decide future pay, allowances, and pensions for government employees (think everyone from railways staff to defense personnel).
Announced last year by PM Modi, the process is moving across different cities, and if you've got something to say, there's more time: the deadline for feedback is now May 31, 2026.
CPC schedule includes Hyderabad Srinagar Ladakh
After starting out in Delhi, the CPC will stop by Hyderabad (May 18-19), Srinagar (June 1-4), and Ladakh (June 8), with more cities like Vishakhapatnam on the list.
The commission current Member-Secretary too: Pankaj Jain, a seasoned IAS officer with deep experience in finance and energy policy.
With his management background and work on big national committees, he seems set to help shape some important changes.