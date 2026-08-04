Eighth Central Pay Commission to hear Rajasthan groups in Jaipur
The Eighth Central Pay Commission is heading to Jaipur on August 31 and September 1, 2026, to hear what employee groups in Rajasthan think about pay, allowances, pensions, and work conditions for central government and union territory staff.
It's a chance for local associations and unions to have their voices heard as the commission shapes its recommendations.
Eligible Rajasthan unions apply online Aug18
Associations, federations, and unions of Central government and Union Territory employees located or registered in Rajasthan that have already submitted their memorandum and have not interacted with the Commission earlier can submit their request online until August 18, 2026.
The commission will email selected groups with meeting details.
Similar meetings are planned for other states and Union Territories over the coming months.