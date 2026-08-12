Eighth Central Pay Commission to propose pay and pension recommendations
Heads up if you or your family work for the government: the Eighth Central Pay Commission, constituted by Resolution dated November 3, 2025, is working on new pay and pension recommendations for about 35.77 lakh central government civilian employees and 33.76 lakh pensioners/family pensioners, excluding defense pensioners.
Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is leading the commission, which plans to share its report by May 2027.
Commission consults stakeholders, tightens consultant criteria
The team is focusing on pay, pensions, and work issues that matter to both current employees and retirees.
They're talking with various employee and pensioner bodies and other stakeholders across the country.
As of August 11, they've also tightened rules for hiring consultants: only those with Masters or MBA in/with HR/Industrial Relations/similar subjects, LL.B. with relevant law-research/service-matters experience, or B.Tech/M.Tech with relevant IT/data-analysis/data-visualisation experience can apply, and only through their official site.