Eighth Central Pay Commission to propose pay and pension recommendations

Heads up if you or your family work for the government: the Eighth Central Pay Commission, constituted by Resolution dated November 3, 2025, is working on new pay and pension recommendations for about 35.77 lakh central government civilian employees and 33.76 lakh pensioners/family pensioners, excluding defense pensioners.

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is leading the commission, which plans to share its report by May 2027.