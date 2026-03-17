eKYC must for some LPG users: What's the latest India Mar 17, 2026

If you use LPG at home, here's the latest: Only those who haven't completed Aadhaar-based eKYC yet need to do it, not everyone, as some earlier reports suggested. The government cleared this up after a lot of confusion.

For PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, eKYC must be completed once every financial year; beneficiaries can get up to seven refills without eKYC, but must complete eKYC during the financial year to be eligible for the targeted ₹300 subsidy on the eighth and ninth refills.