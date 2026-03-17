eKYC must for some LPG users: What's the latest
If you use LPG at home, here's the latest: Only those who haven't completed Aadhaar-based eKYC yet need to do it, not everyone, as some earlier reports suggested. The government cleared this up after a lot of confusion.
For PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, eKYC must be completed once every financial year; beneficiaries can get up to seven refills without eKYC, but must complete eKYC during the financial year to be eligible for the targeted ₹300 subsidy on the eighth and ninth refills.
How to complete eKYC
You can finish the process for free in minutes using your LPG company's app, like IndianOil ONE, HelloBPCL, or HP PAY, just link your mobile and Aadhaar with FaceRD.
The eKYC reminder was issued amid LPG supply and price disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict; the goal is to stop fake accounts so real users get their subsidies (₹613 effective price in Delhi vs. retail ₹913).
So if you're already verified, relax, you're good!