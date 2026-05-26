El Nino and wild weather damage Maharashtra Alphonso mango crop
Maharashtra's famous Alphonso mangoes have taken a big hit this season, thanks to wild weather swings and El Nino.
Devgad, one of the main growing regions, saw losses as high as 90%.
The weird temperature shifts in winter messed up flowering, and scorching heat in April and May damaged the fruit even more.
Shreevali Agro shipments drop 40%
Alphonso mangoes aren't just tasty: they're a huge part of Maharashtra's coastal mango-growing economy.
India leads the world in mango production, but this year's crop failure means fewer exports, especially to Gulf countries.
Companies like Shreevali Agro are seeing shipments drop by 40%, and rising freight costs aren't helping.
Even local businesses are hurting: Sanjay Nare from Malvan has nearly 100,000 unsold carton boxes because of the slowdown.