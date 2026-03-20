Elderly Jharkhand man forced to drink urine over witchcraft suspicion

The villagers also tried to force Singh's wife to drink the same urine, but their son Brajesh Munda stopped them. Heena Devi, a community health worker, also intervened during the incident but was beaten up and chased away with her husband, Virendra. Such incidents of witch-hunting are not uncommon in Jharkhand, where superstitions run deep in some communities.

Legal obstacles

Singh went to police station to file complaint

After the incident, Singh went to the Netarhat police station to file a complaint but was allegedly turned away. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vipin Kumar Dubey said the Station In-charge has been asked to probe and take action against those responsible once a formal complaint is filed. SP Kumar Gaurav said that police have started questioning villagers about the incident but no official case has been registered yet.