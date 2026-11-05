Election Commission of India drops 'Sir' for Form 6 online
India
The Election Commission of India (ECI) just made it simpler to get on the voter list.
Now, you do not need to attach the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) declaration when filling out Form 6 online, no matter where you live.
ECI to share agendas, record decisions
Alongside this update, the ECI is tweaking how it runs meetings by sharing agendas ahead of time and officially recording what is decided.
These moves are all about making things clearer, more transparent, and helping decisions get made faster within the commission.