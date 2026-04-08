Election Commission orders political ads removed during Kerala silence period
India
Just before Kerala heads to the polls on April 9, the Election Commission has told TV channels and online platforms to pull down all political ads right away.
This move comes as part of the 48-hour "silence period," where any kind of campaigning, including ads, public meetings, and media interviews, is off-limits to keep things fair for everyone.
Media warned of possible legal action
Media houses have been warned not to air or publish anything that could sway voters or stir up the election mood during this quiet window.
If anyone breaks these rules, or the Model Code of Conduct, they could face strict action under election law.
The commission is making it clear: they want a level playing field as Kerala chooses its next legislative assembly.