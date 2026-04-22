Election Commission reminds presiding officers not to tamper with EVMs
With state elections just around the corner, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is reminding presiding officers at polling booths not to tamper with electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Things like covering candidate buttons with glue, tape, or other material, or using chemicals such as ink, color, or perfume on them, are a big no-go: if it happens, it counts as tampering and needs to be reported right away.
ECI says re polling possible
The ECI is serious about keeping things transparent. Any attempt to block candidate buttons could mean re-polling in that area, all to make sure voting stays fair.
As West Bengal and Tamil Nadu get ready for polls on April 23, party supporters from outside each area have also been told to leave once campaigning ends—just another step toward a level playing field.
Results for all states will be out on May 4.