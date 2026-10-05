Election Commission replaces Nandigram police chief Ajay Kumar Mishra
Just ahead of the crucial bypolls in West Bengal, the Election Commission has replaced Nandigram's police station chief, Ajay Kumar Mishra.
Debashis Sarkar, who was the traffic inspector in Tamluk and also the IC of the Cyber Crime police station, steps into the role.
The change comes after opposition parties raised concerns about Mishra's ties to the ruling party.
Debashis Sarkar informed during Adhikari visit
Sarkar got word about his new job while handling traffic for Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's visit (Adhikari retained the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata and vacated Nandigram), which is why this bypoll is happening.
With voting set for October 6 and results on October 9, this move shows the Election Commission is serious about keeping things fair and neutral in these high-stakes contests.