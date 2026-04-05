Election Commission reports ₹651.51cr seizures across poll-bound states and UTs
Ahead of the upcoming elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported total seizures of ₹651.51 crore across poll-bound states and UTs, including cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other items.
This big sweep happened between February 26 and April 5 to stop illegal money and goods from messing with the voting process.
West Bengal topped the list with ₹319 crore in confiscated assets, followed by Tamil Nadu with ₹170 crore.
Over 5,000 teams deployed across polls
Assam saw seizures worth ₹97 crore, Kerala reported ₹58 crore, while Puducherry had just ₹7 crore taken.
To keep things fair at the polls, more than 5,000 Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed across poll-bound states and UTs to prevent violence or shady deals during election time.