Election Commission reports ₹651.51cr seizures across poll-bound states and UTs India Apr 05, 2026

Ahead of the upcoming elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported total seizures of ₹651.51 crore across poll-bound states and UTs, including cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other items.

This big sweep happened between February 26 and April 5 to stop illegal money and goods from messing with the voting process.

West Bengal topped the list with ₹319 crore in confiscated assets, followed by Tamil Nadu with ₹170 crore.