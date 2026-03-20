Election Commission rolls back WB police officers' transfer order

Political reactions to the reshuffle

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not happy about these changes, calling them a violation of constitutional norms.

She is concerned that moving so many IAS and IPS officers since March 15 leaves cities without strong local leadership, especially when they are sent out as observers elsewhere.

The ECI says the reshuffle is about keeping things fair in sensitive areas, but political parties are split—BJP wants even more transfers to reduce influence, while Trinamool leaders see it as poor management right before crucial polls.