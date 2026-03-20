Election Commission rolls back WB police officers' transfer order
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has rolled back its decision to transfer two top police officers in West Bengal, Murlidhar Sharma and Syed Waquar Raza, just days after a major reshuffle ahead of the state assembly polls.
Transfer orders for three other senior officers have been put on hold, with a decision on their deployment expected by Monday (March 23, 2026).
This is all part of a wider move where 15 IPS officers were shifted to observer roles in other states as elections approach.
Political reactions to the reshuffle
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not happy about these changes, calling them a violation of constitutional norms.
She is concerned that moving so many IAS and IPS officers since March 15 leaves cities without strong local leadership, especially when they are sent out as observers elsewhere.
The ECI says the reshuffle is about keeping things fair in sensitive areas, but political parties are split—BJP wants even more transfers to reduce influence, while Trinamool leaders see it as poor management right before crucial polls.