Election Commission says Form 6 unchanged despite Rahul Gandhi accusation
India
The Election Commission (EC) has set the record straight: Form 6, which is important for voter registration, has not changed.
This comes after some heated debate: LoP Rahul Gandhi accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of changing Form 6 "illegally and unilaterally," but the EC says that is not true and defended its process.
Election Commission adds SIR supplementary declaration
While Form 6 itself is untouched, the EC did add a supplementary declaration as part of its SIR documentation framework.
The Supreme Court backed this move earlier this year, saying it fits within election rules.
The EC later dropped an extra form (Annexure D) in places where SIR was already done or had not started yet.