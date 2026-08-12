Electoral revision may remove 30% of Mumbai and Thane voters
Big update for Mumbai and Thane: at least 30% of registered voters here might be removed from the draft electoral rolls coming out later this month.
A recent revision found that over a third of voters in these cities could not be traced, because they could not be traced and were placed under the ASDD (absent, shifted, dead and duplicate) category.
Mumbai and Thane authorities prepare panchnamas
If this goes through, around 2.5 million voters in Mumbai and over 1.8 million in Thane could lose their spot, well above the state's average.
Officials say it has been tough tracking people down in slum areas and places where people move often.
Political leaders are not happy with how this was handled and want another look before anything is final.
For now, authorities are preparing official documents (panchnamas) to double-check before the new lists go live.