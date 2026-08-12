Electoral revision may remove 30% of Mumbai and Thane voters

If this goes through, around 2.5 million voters in Mumbai and over 1.8 million in Thane could lose their spot, well above the state's average.

Officials say it has been tough tracking people down in slum areas and places where people move often.

Political leaders are not happy with how this was handled and want another look before anything is final.

For now, authorities are preparing official documents (panchnamas) to double-check before the new lists go live.