Electricity board schedules 5-hour Chennai power cut Tuesday for maintenance
India
Heads up, Chennai! There's a planned five-hour power cut this Tuesday (May 19) as the Electricity Board does some essential maintenance.
The goal? To keep things running smoothly during the summer rush.
Make sure to check if your area's on the list so you're not caught off guard.
Affected areas named, charge devices early
The outage will hit spots like Mehta Nagar, N.M. Road, MH Colony, Railway Colony, Amba Skywalk, Vaishnava College, Ayyavu Colony, and Azad Nagar.
Best move: charge your phones and laptops ahead of time and keep an eye on local updates so you can plan your day without any hiccups.