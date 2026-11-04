Eleven rescuers missing after boats capsize in Bethupalli tank, Telangana
On Wednesday, two rescue boats flipped over in the flooded Bethupalli tank in Telangana's Khammam district, leaving 11 State Disaster Response Force and fire services personnel missing.
The team was trying to save five fishermen stranded by heavy rains, while three rescuers were pulled to safety earlier; both boats capsized during a second attempt.
Khammam search intensifies, fishermen safe
Local officials and extra National Disaster Response Force teams are now searching for the missing crew using boats, while arrangements are being made to use drones to drop life jackets.
Thankfully, all five fishermen are safe.
The chief minister has asked for search operations to be stepped up, with Khammam district collector Divakar T S and Sathupalli MLA Matta Ragamayi visiting the site to make sure every possible effort is being made.