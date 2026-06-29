Eluru matron suspended after allegedly sending student home over blanket
India
A government hostel matron in Eluru district has been suspended after allegedly sending an eighth-grader home just for asking for a blanket late at night.
Instead of helping, the matron, Swapna, called the girl's parents and handed her over to them.
Swapna denied hostel return, inquiry ongoing
Even when the parents asked if their daughter could return to the hostel, Swapna said no.
The student is now staying at home while officials investigate what happened.
District authorities said a detailed inquiry into the incident is ongoing.