How UP's One District One Product scheme transformed local economy
What's the story
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's "One District One Product" (ODOP) scheme to boost local artisans and small-scale producers was started in 2018 and aims to promote one signature product from each district by providing skill training, free toolkits, financial assistance, branding support, and market access. Over the past nine years, more than 1.46 lakh artisans have been trained under this scheme.
Economic boost
Social and economic revival of artisans
The ODOP scheme has also directly benefited over 20,000 entrepreneurs and generated employment for over 3.16 lakh people.
Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan stated that the initiative has gone beyond product branding to lay the groundwork for artisans' social and economic revival.
He added that it has helped elevate local products in international markets.
Export surge
Rise in exports and international branding
The scheme has helped Uttar Pradesh become one of India's largest manufacturing and export hubs. Exports from the state have jumped from ₹86,000 crore in 2017-18 to a record ₹1.84 lakh crore, with nearly half comprising ODOP and handicraft products.
Each district is now known for its unique product: Agra for leather and marble goods, Aligarh for locks, Azamgarh for black pottery, Ayodhya for jaggery, Kannauj for perfume, Varanasi for silk sarees, Moradabad for metal crafts, and Saharanpur for furniture.
Market access
Increased allocation for promoting GI tags
The government has also increased the allocation for promoting Geographical Indication (GI) tags from ₹145 crore to ₹200 crore. This move is aimed at strengthening the identity of UP products in global markets.
Padma Shri awardee Dilshad Hussain said the ODOP scheme has helped expand Moradabad's brass industry's reach through marketing support and participation in exhibitions.
Artisan success
Testimonies from local artisans and entrepreneurs
Furniture artisan Jitendra Saini from Amroha said that including metal and wooden handicrafts under ODOP doubled many artisans' incomes by improving access to finance for machinery and raw materials.
Entrepreneur Amit Goyal added that local wooden handicrafts are now sold across India and abroad through online platforms.
Exporter Firoz Ahmad noted better quality, packaging, and branding have helped products like Moradabad's metal crafts, Bhadohi carpets, Kannauj perfumes, Varanasi silk sarees, and Aligarh locks strengthen Uttar Pradesh's footprint in global markets.
Beneficiary focus
Whom does the ODOP scheme benefit?
The ODOP scheme is aimed at micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) and individual artisans in rural and semi-urban areas.
It gives special preference to women entrepreneurs, SC/ST communities, and first-time business owners.
The scheme offers various support measures, such as subsidies for capital investment, interest subsidies on loans, assistance with GI tagging, design improvement assistance, participation in trade fairs, and access to e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.
Plans
₹25,000 crore export target
The Uttar Pradesh government aims to achieve ₹25,000 crore in ODOP-linked exports by 2026.
The state has mapped 75 districts to 75 products under the scheme as part of its economic development strategy.
The ODOP initiative is also being integrated with PM Vishwakarma Yojana, a central government scheme for traditional artisans.
This integration aims to provide a comprehensive support system covering training, credit access, and market linkage for informal crafts sector workers.