Enforcement Directorate finds Mahadev Online book laundered 75,000-80,000cr over 2019-2026
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered that the Mahadev Online Book app ran a huge money-laundering operation, moving about ₹75,000-80,000 crore between 2019 and 2026.
The probe began after young users lost big money on the app in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
On September 21, the ED shared these findings in a final supplementary charge sheet filed in Raipur.
Mahadev Online Book made 11,400cr yearly
Mahadev reportedly made around ₹11,400 crore every year through thousands of panels.
Some of this cash funded an extravagant ₹200 crore wedding in the UAE (complete with private jets) paid for using illegal channels like hawala.
The ED is still digging into others involved.