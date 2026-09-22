Enforcement Directorate finds Mahadev Online book laundered 75,000-80,000cr over 2019-2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered that the Mahadev Online Book app ran a huge money-laundering operation, moving about ₹75,000-80,000 crore between 2019 and 2026.

The probe began after young users lost big money on the app in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

On September 21, the ED shared these findings in a final supplementary charge sheet filed in Raipur.