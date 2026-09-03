Enforcement Directorate launches multistate searches into alleged narcotics money laundering
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a multi-state search operation across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering linked to narcotics trafficking.
These actions stem from eight FIRs registered in connection with alleged drug trafficking and fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
ED searches across Tamil Nadu Kerala
About 30 spots in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including cities like Chennai, Kochi, and Thrissur, were searched to track illegal cash from the drug trade and find those moving it around.
These raids are also part of the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drugs Free India) push to break up drug networks and their money trails.
Updates on what's been found are expected soon as searches continue.