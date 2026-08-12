Engaged Kerala SBI employees were found dead hours apart
India
A young couple from Kerala, V Amal, 26, and P Anushree, 25, who were set to get married in December, were found dead just hours apart: Anushree at her home in Karnataka and Amal in a hotel room near Ernakulam North railway station.
Both worked with SBI in different cities and were engaged.
Police probe possible link between deaths
Police are investigating the deaths, looking into a possible connection between the two. Anushree's case is being treated as an apparent suicide, while Amal's cause of death is still unclear.
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