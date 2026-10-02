Entrances and exits closed at 11 Delhi Metro stations today

Major stations like Janpath, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat are affected, but you can still switch lines at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi, and Central Secretariat.

Delhi Metro Rail Corp. said entry and exit at 11 stations will remain closed till further notice, with interchange facilities available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has amped up security with extra forces and barricades around the protest area to keep things peaceful.