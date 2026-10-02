Entrances and exits closed at 11 Delhi Metro stations today
If you're heading out in Delhi today, heads up: entrances and exits at 11 metro stations are closed as a safety step ahead of a protest at Jantar Mantar.
The demonstration, organized by the All India Students's Association, Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, is aimed at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Interchanges open, Delhi Police increase security
Major stations like Janpath, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat are affected, but you can still switch lines at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi, and Central Secretariat.
Delhi Metro Rail Corp. said entry and exit at 11 stations will remain closed till further notice, with interchange facilities available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has amped up security with extra forces and barricades around the protest area to keep things peaceful.