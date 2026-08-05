Ernakulam district in Kerala on red alert, collector urges vigilance

24/7 control rooms are up and running, and nine relief camps are sheltering 202 people who had to leave their homes.

Tourist spots are closed, boat rides are off, and night travel in hilly areas is restricted until tomorrow morning.

Schools will be shut on August 5, while emergency teams with gear are ready across the district.

Authorities have restricted visits to tourist destinations, rivers, reservoirs, and beaches, and night travel in hilly areas is restricted until tomorrow morning.