Ernakulam district in Kerala on red alert, collector urges vigilance
India
Heavy rain and strong winds have put Ernakulam district, Kerala, on red alert.
The district collector has asked officials to stay sharp, especially in the eastern parts, as emergency measures kick in to keep people safe.
Nine relief camps shelter 202 people
24/7 control rooms are up and running, and nine relief camps are sheltering 202 people who had to leave their homes.
Tourist spots are closed, boat rides are off, and night travel in hilly areas is restricted until tomorrow morning.
Schools will be shut on August 5, while emergency teams with gear are ready across the district.
Authorities have restricted visits to tourist destinations, rivers, reservoirs, and beaches, and night travel in hilly areas is restricted until tomorrow morning.