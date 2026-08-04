Ernakulam hospitals packed by seasonal fever wave, doctor says
Hospitals in Ernakulam, Kerala, are packed right now thanks to a sudden wave of fevers: think influenza, H1N1, and even leptospirosis.
Both private and government hospitals in Kochi have been full for weeks.
Dr. Anoop Joseph, superintendent of Government Medical College, Ernakulam says this spike is part of the usual seasonal trend seen around June and July.
Patients sicker, private hospitals stretched thin
This year's cases are hitting harder: patients are more unwell and taking longer to bounce back.
Doctors recommend wearing masks, keeping hands clean, and skipping crowded places to stay safe.
With so many people needing care (and more people hoping for private rooms), some folks like Meera Suresh had to leave early or wait ages for a bed.
Private hospitals say they're stretched thin with regular treatments plus this surge.