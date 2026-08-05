Eshwar Kiran Kumar Reddy detained at Hyderabad airport, 14-day custody

Investigators say Reddy used shell companies to divert illicit commissions generated through liquor transportation and procurement operations, working with Raj Kesireddy (a former government IT adviser who's already in jail).

12 people have been arrested so far.

Reddy was detained by immigration authorities at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on July 30 and directed him to surrender before the investigating authorities.

The Enforcement Directorate is also digging into possible money laundering linked to liquor transport.