Estonia's President Alar Karis arrives at AI Impact Summit 2026
The AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening right now at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi (Feb 16-20).
Estonia's President Alar Karis has arrived and got a warm welcome from India's Union Minister Raksha Khadse and top officials.
The event has drawn global leaders, tech CEOs, and thousands of attendees.
More on the summit
Kicked off by PM Modi, the summit is all about using artificial intelligence for public good. Big names like Google's Sundar Pichai and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen are attending.
Sessions cover everything from job disruption to making AI accessible for everyone.
Significance of Karis's presence
President Karis joining highlights how India and Estonia are teaming up on digital innovation.
The summit is pushing real-world ways to use AI for people and the planet—so if you're into tech shaping society, this is one to watch.