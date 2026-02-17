Estonia's President Alar Karis arrives at AI Impact Summit 2026

Kicked off by PM Modi , the summit is all about using artificial intelligence for public good. Big names like Google's Sundar Pichai and Adobe's Shantanu Narayen are attending. Sessions cover everything from job disruption to making AI accessible for everyone.

Significance of Karis's presence

President Karis joining highlights how India and Estonia are teaming up on digital innovation.

The summit is pushing real-world ways to use AI for people and the planet—so if you're into tech shaping society, this is one to watch.