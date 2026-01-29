ET AI Impact Forum 2026: What's happening?
The ET AI Impact Forum 2026 is set for February 18 in New Delhi.
It's part of the bigger India AI Impact Summit (February 16-20), where tech leaders, investors, and policymakers will gather to talk about India's future with artificial intelligence.
What's on the agenda?
The forum will dive into four big topics: building up India's semiconductor scene (Silicon Blueprint), making data sharing safer and easier (Data Marketplace), expanding nationwide access to AI computing power (Infrastructure Utility), and unlocking more funding for long-term AI projects (Capital Engine).
Why should you care?
Announced by PM Modi at the France AI Action Summit, this event isn't just about tech—it's about making sure everyone has a say in how AI grows, especially voices from the Global South.
The goal? Real progress on how India—and the world—handles artificial intelligence.