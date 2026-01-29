ET AI Impact Forum 2026: What's happening?

The forum will dive into four big topics: building up India's semiconductor scene (Silicon Blueprint), making data sharing safer and easier (Data Marketplace), expanding nationwide access to AI computing power (Infrastructure Utility), and unlocking more funding for long-term AI projects (Capital Engine).

Why should you care?

Announced by PM Modi at the France AI Action Summit, this event isn't just about tech—it's about making sure everyone has a say in how AI grows, especially voices from the Global South.

The goal? Real progress on how India—and the world—handles artificial intelligence.