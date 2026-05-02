Etawah: Vivek Kumar and Guddi Devi die in alleged suicide
India
A heartbreaking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district saw a 21-year-old man, Vivek Kumar, allegedly die by suicide after an argument with his mother.
His mother, Guddi Devi, 55, was devastated upon finding him and died by suicide soon after.
The tragedy highlights how quickly emotions can spiral within families.
Preeti Sengar says postmortems sent
Police confirmed the events happened on Friday evening.
Senior Officer Preeti Sengar shared that both bodies have been sent for postmortem exams, and a full investigation is underway to understand what led to this sad chain of events.