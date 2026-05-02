Etawah: Vivek Kumar and Guddi Devi die in alleged suicide India May 02, 2026

A heartbreaking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district saw a 21-year-old man, Vivek Kumar, allegedly die by suicide after an argument with his mother.

His mother, Guddi Devi, 55, was devastated upon finding him and died by suicide soon after.

The tragedy highlights how quickly emotions can spiral within families.