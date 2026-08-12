Eternal's Hyperpure unit in Sakalawara Bengaluru receives FSDA notice
Eternal's Hyperpure unit in Sakalawara, Bengaluru, just got a notice from the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) after a surprise inspection on Tuesday.
Inspectors say they found several issues with how food was labeled and sourced; basically, some items didn't have proper licenses or clear labels.
This check was part of a bigger push by the Health Department to make sure what we eat is safe.
FSDA finds unlicensed and mislabelled items
FSDA officers found 146kg of chicken without a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license number and 40kg of garlic from a manufacturer whose FSSAI license was not in force.
They also spotted 300kg of rice, 20kg of dry fruits, and 15kg of masala with alleged labeling deficiencies.
The department says these checks are part of an ongoing food safety enforcement drive ordered by health and family welfare minister UT Khader.