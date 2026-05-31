Ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary says CBSE cloud glitch exposed files
India
19-year-old ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary says he found a CBSE cloud storage glitch that let anyone access scanned answer sheets and question papers online without a password.
He posted screenshots on X showing that these files were just sitting out in the open, and warned this could affect other institutions using the same setup.
CBSE says link had sample data
CBSE quickly clarified that the exposed link was only for a test platform with sample data, not actual student materials.
They emphasized their main evaluation portal is secure and has not faced any breaches.
Even though Adhikary has flagged issues before, CBSE insists its official systems are safe and confidential.