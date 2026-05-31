Ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary says CBSE cloud glitch exposed files India May 31, 2026

19-year-old ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary says he found a CBSE cloud storage glitch that let anyone access scanned answer sheets and question papers online without a password.

He posted screenshots on X showing that these files were just sitting out in the open, and warned this could affect other institutions using the same setup.