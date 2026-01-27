EU, India sign landmark security and defense partnership
What's the story
India and the European Union (EU) have signed a Security and Defence Strategic Partnership. The agreement was finalized during the India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this partnership would reshape cooperation in counter-terrorism and strengthen maritime and cyber-security relations between India and the EU.
Strategic goals
Partnership aims to enhance co-production, co-development
The partnership will also provide opportunities for Indian defense companies to explore co-production and co-development. This is in line with India's "Make in India" initiative, which seeks to boost domestic manufacturing and indigenization efforts in the defense sector. The EU foreign minister Kaja Kallas called the defense and security partnership a "milestone," highlighting its potential for further cooperation both bilaterally and in multilateral forums.
Global impact
Partnership to address shared security challenges
The Security and Defense Partnership extends cooperation in a wide range of areas. They include maritime security, cyber issues, artificial intelligence and emerging and disruptive technologies, hybrid threats, counterterrorism and preventing violent extremism, and external aspects of fighting organized crime. Situational awareness and exchanges of information, multilateral coordination, non-proliferation and disarmament, space security, capacity building for partners in security and defense, international peace and security, training and education, consular matters, and women, peace and security
Ongoing cooperation
Partnership to be reviewed regularly for effectiveness
It is a testament to both sides' commitment to a stable, rules-based international order with the United Nations at its core. The partnership builds on existing cooperation between India and the EU in areas like counter-piracy efforts with EU naval forces (EUNAVFOR) and participation in projects like "Enhancing Security Cooperation in and with Asia and the Indo-Pacific" (ESIWA+). The partnership will be implemented through an annual EU-India Security and Defence Dialogue.