EU, India sign landmark security and defense partnership 

India and the European Union (EU) have signed a Security and Defence Strategic Partnership. The agreement was finalized during the India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this partnership would reshape cooperation in counter-terrorism and strengthen maritime and cyber-security relations between India and the EU.

Strategic goals Partnership aims to enhance co-production, co-development The partnership will also provide opportunities for Indian defense companies to explore co-production and co-development. This is in line with India's "Make in India" initiative, which seeks to boost domestic manufacturing and indigenization efforts in the defense sector. The EU foreign minister Kaja Kallas called the defense and security partnership a "milestone," highlighting its potential for further cooperation both bilaterally and in multilateral forums.

Global impact Partnership to address shared security challenges The Security and Defense Partnership extends cooperation in a wide range of areas. They include maritime security, cyber issues, artificial intelligence and emerging and disruptive technologies, hybrid threats, counterterrorism and preventing violent extremism, and external aspects of fighting organized crime. Situational awareness and exchanges of information, multilateral coordination, non-proliferation and disarmament, space security, capacity building for partners in security and defense, international peace and security, training and education, consular matters, and women, peace and security

