'Everyone should go to jail once in life': Sonam Wangchuk
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known Ladakh environmentalist, just got out after 170 days in jail and made waves by saying, "Everyone should go to jail at least once in their life."
For him, it's about showing courage for what you believe in.
He shared this perspective at a press conference on March 17, in his first public appearance after 170 days.
His message to Ladakh activists
Wangchuk's message was meant to help others fighting for Ladakh's statehood feel less afraid of going to jail.
Arrested last September after violence in Leh led to four deaths, he spoke honestly about feeling isolated but also appreciated the kindness and discipline shown by the jail staff.
Why was Wangchuk arrested last year?
Known as a climate activist and a prominent figure in the post-reorganisation Ladakh agitation, Wangchuk has always stood up for his region.
The government said it detained him because his speeches, referencing protests abroad, could stir unrest along the border.