'Everyone should go to jail once in life': Sonam Wangchuk India Mar 17, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known Ladakh environmentalist, just got out after 170 days in jail and made waves by saying, "Everyone should go to jail at least once in their life."

For him, it's about showing courage for what you believe in.

He shared this perspective at a press conference on March 17, in his first public appearance after 170 days.