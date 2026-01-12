No RAC, VIP quota: All about 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper

The Indian Railways is set to launch its first Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the Howrah-Guwahati route. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda in West Bengal on January 17. This initiative is a major leap in long-distance overnight rail travel and aims to strengthen connectivity between Eastern India and the Northeast region.

Travel details Sleeper train to operate without RAC or VIP quota The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will only be open to the general public, with no RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) system or VIP quota. Senior railway officials won't be allowed to travel using railway passes either. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience.

Amenities Train features and design reflect Indian culture The train will have a total of 11 coaches, including five 3 AC coaches, four 2 AC coaches, and one 1 AC coach. It will offer a total of 823 berths with ergonomically designed berths for better comfort. The train's design and services are inspired by Indian culture, promising passengers local cuisine during their journey.