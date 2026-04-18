Eviction drive in Assam's Chirang sparks clashes over alleged encroachments India Apr 18, 2026

Things got tense in Assam's Chirang district on Friday when an eviction drive to clear alleged encroachments from the Runikhata Forest Range led to clashes.

The situation escalated after rumors spread about police mistreating women who were asking for detained people to be released.

Subhash Tirkey, head of the Adivasi Development Board, called the incident "unfortunate," saying a simple conversation might have avoided all this.