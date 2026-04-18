Eviction drive in Assam's Chirang sparks clashes over alleged encroachments
India
Things got tense in Assam's Chirang district on Friday when an eviction drive to clear alleged encroachments from the Runikhata Forest Range led to clashes.
The situation escalated after rumors spread about police mistreating women who were asking for detained people to be released.
Subhash Tirkey, head of the Adivasi Development Board, called the incident "unfortunate," saying a simple conversation might have avoided all this.
Hagrama Mohilary seeks Chirang report
Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Hagrama Mohilary visited the area and has asked for a full report from forest officials, pushing for an inquiry before any legal steps are taken.
Mobile internet was suspended in Chirang and nearby Kokrajhar.