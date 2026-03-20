Ex-Army chief MM Naravane becomes bestselling author
Gen. MM Naravane, a former Indian Army chief, has found a new calling as a bestselling author.
His first novel, The Cantonment Conspiracy, climbed Amazon's bestseller lists after its 2025 release, reaching No. 2 in Military History and top-five positions in other categories.
'The Cantonment Conspiracy': A murder mystery set in military
The story follows two young army officers, Lt. Rohit Verma and Lt. Renuka Khatri, as they dig into a murder mystery at a military base by the Ganga.
Packed with real military details and twists, it explores loyalty and betrayal in uniform.
Controversial past, real-life experience add to book's appeal
Naravane's military background, including leading during the 2020 Ladakh standoff with China, brings extra realism to his writing.
Plus, controversy around his unpublished memoir (which revealed sensitive information about Ladakh) stirred public curiosity and helped boost his novel's popularity.